The Astros transferred Wesneski (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The right-hander is undergoing Tommy John surgery this week, so the move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural. Wesneski will be sidelined for the rest of 2025 and at least the first half of the 2026 campaign.
More News
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Requires Tommy John surgery•
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Swelling still an issue•
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Heading to IL with sore elbow•
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Troublesome first proves costly•
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Won't start this week•
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Getting extra rest•