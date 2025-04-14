Wesneski (1-1) allowed three runs on five hits over six innings Sunday, striking out 10 and earning a win over the Angels.

Wesneski picked up his first win as an Astro in a fairly unconventional way. He coughed up three solo home runs and generated only 11 swinging strikes despite the 10 punchouts. It was also his second straight quality start after taking a loss in his season debut. Wesneski is sporting a 4.00 ERA with a 21:3 K:BB through 18 innings. He's currently scheduled to face the Padres at home next weekend.