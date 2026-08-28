Wesneski (4-1) notched the win against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out six.

Wesneski worked into the sixth inning Thursday, keeping the Yankees quiet until Ben Rice came across for New York's first run in the sixth. The right-hander appears to be just about ready to handle a full starter's workload following his 2025 Tommy John surgery, reaching the 90-pitch marker in back-to-back starts now. Wesneski has yielded a lone run during that stretch, and he's set to bring a quality 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB over 32.2 innings into a home assignment against the White Sox.