Wesneski didn't factor into the decision Saturday against Atlanta, striking out three while allowing one run on four hits and three walks in 5.1 innings.

Wesneski kept Atlanta off the board until the sixth inning, turning in a strong start Saturday. The right-hander has been pretty reliable for the most part lately, either logging a quality start or pitching at least five innings while conceding less than two runs in seven of his last nine outings since the beginning of August. His final appearance of the regular season is slated to come against the Athletics in hitter-friendly Sacramento, where he'll carry a respectable 3.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 41:19 K:BB over 54 innings.