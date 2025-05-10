Wesneski underwent an MRI that showed inflammation in his elbow, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wesneski was placed on the injured list Friday due to the inflammation, but the team is awaiting swelling to subside to make an official diagnosis. Manager Joe Espada said he expects it will be a few more days before that occurs.
