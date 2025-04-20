Wesneski gave up two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk over five innings during Saturday's 3-2 win against the Padres. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander exited in line for the loss, but the Astros offense came alive in the sixth and seventh innings to flip the script. Wesneski has allowed three or fewer runs in his first four starts of the season, though the six long balls he's surrendered is a worrying trend. He'll take a 3.91 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB into a matchup with the Royals next weekend.