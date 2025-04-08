Wesneski didn't factor into the decision Monday against Seattle after allowing two runs on three hits and no walks in seven innings, striking out five.

Wesneski was excellent Monday, tossing four scoreless innings to open the game before Ryan Bliss tagged him for a two-run homer in the fifth inning. The right-hander then threw two more clean frames thereafter to cap off a strong outing. Although Wesneski has a 3.75 ERA through two starts this year, he holds a superb 0.67 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB over 12.0 innings and should carry plenty of streaming appeal at home against the Angels in his next projected start this weekend.