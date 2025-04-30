Wesneski isn't expected to make his next start until the Astros' three-game series in Milwaukee early next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Espada relayed Tuesday that Wesneski isn't dealing with an injury, but the Astros are eager to build in some extra rest for the right-hander after he lacked his usual efficiency in his most recent start Friday, when he recorded a season-low one strikeout and threw 51 of his 80 pitches for strikes in a 2-0 loss to the Royals. With Wesneski not scheduled to pitch this week, the Astros called up AJ Blubaugh from Triple-A Sugar Land to start Wednesday against the Tigers, and a sixth starter will be added to the mix against the White Sox on Sunday, when Lance McCullers (forearm) is scheduled to come off the 15-day injured list to make his 2025 debut with Houston.