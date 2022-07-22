Neris (3-3) allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk to blow the save but earn a win in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Neris was the first reliever to get a chance in the closer role with Ryan Pressly (personal) briefly away from the team. Neris was able to get two outs, but he allowed a game-tying single to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Neris has been a strong high-leverage reliever for the Astros this season, but he may have lost out on save chances to Rafael Montero -- who converted a chance in the second game of the doubleheader -- while Pressly is away from the team.