Neris allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn his first save of the season in Friday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.

Neris blew a save and picked up a win in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Yankees, but he received another chance to close out a contest just a day later. He delivered this time, working around a one-out double from Dylan Moore. Neris has mainly been a setup man for the Astros, but he's seen save chances lately with Ryan Pressly (personal) on the paternity list. Neris owns a 3.60 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 41:11 K:BB, 18 holds and two blown saves through 40 innings this year.