Neris picked up the save Saturday against the White Sox, allowing one run on two hits and a walk in 1.1 innings while striking out two.

Ryan Pressly's illness led to a save chance for Rafael Montero on Friday and one for Neris on Saturday. Neris struck out Elvis Andrus to clean up Ryne Stanek's mess in the eighth inning, though he got into trouble in the next frame. Yasmani Grandal walked to start the inning and came around to score on a pair of two-out single, but Neris struck Yoan Moncada out swinging to seal the deal. He may not add too many more saves to his ledger the rest of the way, however, as both Pressly and Montero are ahead of him on the closer depth chart.