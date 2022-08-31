Neris pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in a 4-2 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Neris was called in to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning, and he shut the door with two strikeouts on fifteen pitches. Neris has been excellent lately and now has three scoreless appearances in a row with six strikeouts over the past week to lower his WHIP to 0.96 on the season. Neris has joined Rafael Montero in the mix for saves while the usual closer Ryan Pressly is sidelined with neck spasms.