Neris told reporters after Tuesday's Grapefruit League appearance that he wasn't concerned about his dip in velocity, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Neris normally works in the mid 90s with his fastball -- typically sitting 94-96 mph -- but on Tuesday the right-hander was only in the low 90s with his heater. It was his first appearance since returning from the World Baseball Classic, it's possible the 33-year-old was working out some rust in the contest. Neris is expected to serve as a bridge option in the middle-innings to closer Ryan Pressly for the 2023 campaign.