Neris struck out two and did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold Tuesday against the Athletics.

Neris entered the game with a two-run lead and recorded his 10th hold of the season. He's gotten back on track by turning in four consecutive scoreless appearances after allowing four earned runs in a three-inning stretch during the middle of May. Neris has been excellent overall in a high-leverage role for Houston this season by maintaining a 2.01 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and a 24:3 K:BB across 22.1 frames.