Neris will begin serving a three-game suspension starting with Tuesday's contest against the Rangers after the ban was reduced from four games following an appeal, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The reliever's suspension stems from MLB having deemed that he intentionally threw at the Mariners' Eugenio Suarez during the Astros' 7-4 loss to Seattle on June 7. Neris will miss the final two games of the Astros' series in Texas along with Friday's series opener against the White Sox before he's eligible to return Saturday.