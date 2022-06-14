Neris (1-3) allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk while recording just one out to take the loss Monday against the Rangers.

Neris entered the game in the eighth inning with a one-run lead, though he struggled with his control to blow the advantage and take the loss. After beginning the season in excellent form, Neris has allowed six earned runs across four innings across his last five appearances. Despite that stretch, he still owns a 3.76 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB across 26.1 frames.