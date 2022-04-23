Neris (1-1) allowed one earned run on two hits across one inning to take the loss Friday against Toronto.

Neris entered the game with the score tied in the ninth inning, a situation occupied by a traditional closer. He allowed a leadoff single to Vladimir Guerrero and then a two-out double to Matt Chapman to account for the game-winning run. Though he was tagged with the loss, it was the first run Neris allowed this season across 6.1 frames. While Ryan Pressly (knee) remains sidelined, Neris appears to be in the best position to pick up save chances.