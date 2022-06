Neris walked two but turned in a scoreless eighth inning to record a hold Saturday against the Yankees.

Neris immediately followed Cristian Javier into the game and did his part to maintain the team's no-hitter. Neris was a bit wild in the process, walking two of the first three batters he faced. However, he was ultimately able to get out of the jam to record his 16th hold of the season while also maintaining a 3.73 ERA and 33:8 K:BB across 31.1 frames.