Astros' Hector Rondon: Agrees to deal with Astros

Rondon agreed to a deal with the Astros on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Rondon, who turns 30 in February, racked up 77 saves for the Cubs between 2014 and 2016, but his performance started to decline in 2016. He was almost completely out of the late-inning mix last season, with just 6.2 of his 57.1 innings coming in high-leverage situations. His strikeout rate has been around 29 percent in each of the last two seasons, and he notched a 3.43 xFIP in 2017, so it's possible he can return to his old form. However, unless Ken Giles really falters or gets injured, he should get almost all the save opportunities for the Astros in 2018.