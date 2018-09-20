Astros' Hector Rondon: Altering pitch usage may be remedy
Manager A.J. Hinch said Rondon may need to alter his pitch usage to turn around his recent slide, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports. "His pitch usage could be altered a little bit," Hinch said. "You've got to find out when they're sitting fastball, when they're sitting slider, read swings a little bit better."
Rondon has picked up three losses and has a 10.50 ERA in seven September appearances. He lives off a high-90s fastball, throwing it more than 60 percent of the time and nearly 70 percent in September, and likes to attack the middle third of the plate. That's a dangerous place for pitchers to get comfortable. If a pitcher misses location when hitters are sitting on one particular pitch, loud noise may ensue. Opponents have a 1.056 OPS off the four-seamer during the month of September, per Brooks Baseball. The manager feels Rondon may be able to incorporate more sliders to keep opposing hitters off balance.
