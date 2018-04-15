Astros' Hector Rondon: Another clean outing
Rondon struck out two over a scoreless inning of relief in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Texas.
Rondon has been part of a terrific bullpen that has allowed more than one earned run once over the first 14 games before Brad Peacock's meltdown Saturday. Saturday's effort was the third straight clean outing for Rondon, who has yet to allow an earned run, struck out nine and walked none over six innings. As manager A.J. Hinch continues to be unpredictable in his use of the bullpen, Rondon could emerge as an occasional closer.
