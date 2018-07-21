Rondon got the save against the Angels on Friday, firing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out Houston's 3-1 victory. He struck out two.

Rondon continues to be the primary closer in Houston with Ken Giles in the minors and he picked up his fifth save in his last six appearances with this smooth effort against the Angels. His 1.53 ERA and 1.13 WHIP are both solid, so Rondon figures to keep his grasp on the role for as long as Giles is sent down. He could even make a case to keep it for the long haul if he continues to excel with the opportunity.