Rondon allowed a home run and blew the save in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Seattle. He struck out one batter.

Rondon had locked down his last six save chances, but now sits at 13-for-17 on the season after allowing a solo shot to Ryon Healy. He managed to avoid the loss and still owns a strong 2.27 ERA this season. For now, Rondon still has a solid grasp on Houston's closer role.