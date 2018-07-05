Astros' Hector Rondon: Bypassed for save Wednesday
Rondon was not called on to pick up the save in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Rangers.
Rondon needed 35 pitches the previous day to pick up a save, so it's very likely he wasn't going to be used after such a labored outing. Ken Giles got the call in the 10th inning to close out Wedensday's win.
