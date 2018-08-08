Rondon walked one and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn his 13th save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over San Francisco.

For the second consecutive night, Rondon picked up a save when it didn't look like a save opportunity was in the cards. Marwin Gonzalez's three-run home run in the ninth inning Monday granted Rondon an opportunity, then it was Tyler White's eighth-inning, two-run bomb Tuesday to give the closer a second chance in as many nights. Those that may have been worried about Rondon's job as closer after Houston acquired Roberto Osuna are breathing a bit easier this week.