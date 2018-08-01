Rondon retired the side in order to pick up a save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Seattle.

Rondon rebounded from his worst outing of the season to post his 10th save. His spot as Houston's primary closer was thrown into doubt after the team acquired Roberto Osuna from the Blue Jays before the trade deadline. Osuna is finishing off a 75-game suspension and will be eligible to pitch Aug. 5. In the days following Osuna's activation, we should get a clearer picture of how manager A.J. Hinch plans to handle end-of-game situations.