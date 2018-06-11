Rondon struck out the side in the ninth inning to earn the save Sunday against the Rangers.

Rondon did not allow a baserunner and successfully converted his third consecutive save chance after getting called upon in the ninth inning with a one-run lead. The Astros closer situation remains murky, though it appears that Rondon is viewed as the hot hand in the bullpen and will see save opportunities for at least the short term, to the detriment of Ken Giles.