Rondon struck out two in a clean ninth inning to pick up his seventh save Sunday against the White Sox.

Rondon was once again called upon in a high leverage situation Sunday and responded with a solid outing. Ken Giles recorded a save in a 5-4 win on July 4, though that came one day after Rondon had thrown 35 pitches, likely making him unavailable. While the closer situation remains ambiguous in Houston, Rondon should be considered the lead closing option for the time being.