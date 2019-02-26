Rondon won't get into a Grapefruit League game until Saturday against the Mets, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rondon isn't injured, but the Astros are nevertheless ramping him up slowly after too much work too fast last spring led to some fatigue. The veteran picked up 15 saves last season but could now be third in line after Roberto Osuna and Ryan Pressly.

