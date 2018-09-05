Rondon spent time with trainers Tuesday to reduce the swelling in his right hand and is expected to throw Wednesday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rondon took a comebacker off the right hand and left Monday's game, but manager A.J. Hinch said, "It hit him in the meat part of his hand, which is probably the best possible scenario for him." Rondon and the rest of the team will get a day off Thursday, and he could be available for Friday's game in Boston.