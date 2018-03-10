Astros' Hector Rondon: Experiencing fatigue

Manager A.J. Hinch mentioned the word "fatigue" for the first time when discussing Rondon's usage during spring training, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's uncertain what Hinch was specifically referring to when he said the right-handed reliever has a "little fatigue here and there," but it's enough to delay his throwing program. Rondon, who's made one appearance this spring, tossed a bullpen session Friday, one that drew the watchful eyes of the coaching staff. Hinch said the bullpen session was a step toward getting the 30-year-old back into game action, adding that he's not worried about Rondon being ready to go when the regular season starts.