Astros' Hector Rondon: Fans two Saturday
Rondon struck out two batters over a hitless and scoreless inning Saturday against the Marlins.
There hasn't been much focus on Rondon or the Astros bullpen, which, aside from the final spot, was settled entering spring training. Rondon is set to begin the season as a high-leverage option, although he dropped a notch below Ryan Pressly.
