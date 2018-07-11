Astros' Hector Rondon: Gets blown save
Rondon allowed one run on two hits in a blown save Tuesday against the A's, striking out two and walking none in one inning of work.
Rondon came on in the ninth with two on and no outs in a 4-1 game. He surrendered an RBI-single before striking out the next two batters, but then allowed a two-run double to Marcus Semien to tie the game. Rondon had converted his previous seven save opportunities, and still holds an excellent 1.62 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. Ken Giles has been less impressive recently, so Rondon would figure to retain a slight grasp on the closer role for the moment.
