Rondon (3-2) served as the opener in Tuesday's loss to the Angels, retiring only two batters and giving up six runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one.

After 396 games as a reliever, Rondon was given the opportunity to open a game for the first time in his career. Needless to say, the experiment did not go well, as the 31-year-old gave up five runs and allowed the first six Angels hitters to reach base before recording his first out. The blowup increased Rondon's ERA from 3.34 to 4.79 over 38 appearances.