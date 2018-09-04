Rondon (hand) will likely be unavailable until Friday against the Red Sox, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Rondon took a comebacker off his hand during Monday's game against the Twins, and while X-rays came back negative, the Astros want to play it safe and hold the reliever out until Friday regardless. With Houston off the schedule Thursday, Rondon will be afforded three full days to recover before hopefully rejoining the bullpen for Friday's series opener against Boston.