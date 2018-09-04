Astros' Hector Rondon: Likely out until Friday
Rondon (hand) will likely be unavailable until Friday against the Red Sox, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Rondon took a comebacker off his hand during Monday's game against the Twins, and while X-rays came back negative, the Astros want to play it safe and hold the reliever out until Friday regardless. With Houston off the schedule Thursday, Rondon will be afforded three full days to recover before hopefully rejoining the bullpen for Friday's series opener against Boston.
More News
-
Astros' Hector Rondon: Leaves after getting hit by comebacker•
-
Astros' Hector Rondon: Retreats to setup role•
-
Astros' Hector Rondon: Picks up save Tuesday•
-
Astros' Hector Rondon: Loses closer job•
-
Astros' Hector Rondon: Throws clean inning in win•
-
Astros' Hector Rondon: Blows second straight save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...