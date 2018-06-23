Astros' Hector Rondon: Loads bases in scoreless outing
Rondon allowed a hit and two walks while striking out two in a scoreless eighth inning of Friday's 1-0 loss to the Royals.
The game was a scoreless tie when Rondon got into some eighth-inning trouble, but he preserved the status quo for Ken GIles, who gave up a ninth-inning run and was tagged with the loss. Giles grasp on the closer's job is less firm now than it was a three weeks ago, largely due to poor results in non-save situations, and he exited the field to a round of boos, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. That Giles' is still perfect in save situations is relevant in the mind of manager A.J. Hinch, but Rondon remains very much in the mix for save opportunities.
