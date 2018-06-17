Rondon struck out one batter and walked one while throwing a scoreless ninth inning to shut down the Royals in Sunday's 7-4 win.

Rondon has collected all four of his saves this month and the team's regular closer Ken Giles worked the eighth inning of this one. It looks as though Rondon is gaining favor in the closer's role, but it still appears that Houston is splitting the closing duties between him and Giles. He's worth a speculative add for fantasy owners that are looking for saves.