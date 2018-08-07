Rondon allowed a hit and struck out two to pick up the save in Monday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Rondon pitched the ninth inning after Roberto Osuna made his Houston debut in the eighth inning. When the Astros acquired Osuna, a closer while with the Blue Jays, it threw some uncertainty into the back end of Houston's bullpen, but it appears Rondon will continue to get save chances. He's converted 12 of 13 opportunities since moving into the closing mix in June.