Rondon allowed a walk and an infield single while striking out two over 1.1 innings to earn his sixth save of the season in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

The Rangers made it hard on Rondon, who needed 35 pitches to navigate the final four outs, a season high in any outing. He entered with two men on in the eighth inning and engaged dangerous lefty Joey Gallo in an epic 12-pitch sequence that ended with a walk. He then struck out Robinson Chirinos, stranding the bases loaded. Since nominal closer Ken Giles picked up his last save June 12, Rondon has been given the three save opportunities that have arose.