Astros' Hector Rondon: Loses closer job
Rondon is no longer the Astros' primary closer, with Roberto Osuna being given the role as of Tuesday, source reports.
Rondon performed well after taking the role from Ken Giles in early June, recording 13 saves with a 2.57 ERA and 29 strikeouts in a 20-outing stretch. Since then, he's blown his last two opportunities, prompting manager A.J. Hinch to make a change. The switch was likely inevitable from the moment the Astros acquired Osuna, a 23-year-old with 104 career saves. Rondon should remain in a setup role and will presumably be the first person in line to take the job back should anything happen to Osuna.
