Rondon will be on the Astros' ALDS roster.

Rondon didn't dominate this season, but his solid 3.71 ERA was still good enough for him to make the team. His 4.96 FIP hints at worse things to come, however, and he saw his strikeout rate plunge from 26.8 percent to 18.7 percent. The Astros will likely prefer to keep him in medium-leverage situations.

