Astros' Hector Rondon: Makes dominant spring appearance

Rondon (undisclosed) struck out the side in order in the sixth inning of Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Rondon made just his second appearance of the season, more than two weeks after his debut in which he allowed four runs on four hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning. That initial outing prompted the Astros to bring him along at a slower pace, with manager A.J. Hinch saying Rondon was experiencing fatigue. The manager told Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle that Rondon's role will be determined more by circumstances than definition. He sees the 30-year-old former Cubs' closer entering games during the middle of innings while at other times in closer situations.