Rondon walked a batter in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up his eighth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Tigers.

With Ken Giles at least temporarily in the minors, Rondon has a firm hold of the closer's spot in Houston with the All-Star break rapidly approaching. The 30-year-old now sports a 1.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB through 13.2 innings since moving into the ninth-inning mix.