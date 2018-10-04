Rondon was left off Houston's ALDS roster versus the Indians, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch elected to leave Rondon, Chris Devenski, Brad Peacock and Joe Smith off the 25-man roster after sorting through his options ahead of this series. Though Rondon posted a 3.20 ERA (2.83 FIP) this season, he had a few extremely rough outings recently, giving up multiple hits in his seven of his past 11 appearances and logging an 8.68 ERA during that span which dates back to late August. Since Hinch is able to switch around his roster after each postseason series, Rondon could be added back into the mix ahead of the ALCS should Houston advance.

