Astros' Hector Rondon: Not used in save situation
Rondon was not called for a save opportunity in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.
Manager A.J. Hinch had Ken Giles close out the game, the first time in four save chances that the call didn't go out to Rondon. It looks like Hinch meant it when he said Giles was merely getting a break from closing out games last week.
