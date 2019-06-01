Astros' Hector Rondon: Notches third win
Rondon (3-1) worked around a leadoff double to pitch a scoreless seventh inning and earned the victory in Friday's 3-2 win over Oakland.
Rondon was the pitcher of record when Derek Fisher hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning. As he's done several times this season, Rondon was used in the seventh inning before Ryan Pressly and Roberto Osuna closed out a win. Rondon has a 2.70 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with eight holds in 2019.
