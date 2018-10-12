Rondon was added to Houston's 25-man ALCS roster against Boston, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros also added Joe Smith to the active roster while leaving Myles Straw and Will Harris off for the upcoming series. Rondon will provide extra depth in the Astros' bullpen versus an excellent Boston offense. On the year, he logged a 3.20 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.

