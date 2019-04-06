Astros' Hector Rondon: Permits first blemish
Rondon allowed a hit in a scoreless seventh inning of Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.
Rondon had two clean appearances before allowing his first baserunner of the season. After serving as a closer and setup man in 2018, Rondon's role has shifted back a spot to the seventh inning, and he'll rarely be used beyond one inning of work.
