Rondon got the final four outs Friday, striking out two and earning the save in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Rondon entered with one man on in the eighth inning to face Manny Machado and induced a harmless flyout to end the threat. After retiring the side in the ninth, Rondon picked up his third multi-inning save and 11th save overall. Meanwhile back in Texas, Roberto Osuna, a closer acquired from the Blue Jays at the trade deadline, pitched in a minor-league game Friday as a tuneup for his eventual reinstatement Sunday after serving a 75-game suspension. Manager A.J. Hinch has not spoken directly as to how he plans to use Osuna, but it would not be a surprise if both relievers were given save chances.