Astros' Hector Rondon: Picks up save Tuesday
Rondon picked up his 14th save, pitching a clean ninth inning in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.
It was an eyebrow-raising moment when Rondon closed out the Mariners mere hours after Houston manager A.J. Hinch announced on MLB Network Radio that Roberto Osuna is now the team's primary closer. Instead of closing out Tuesday's game, Osuna pitched the eighth inning, setting up the save for Rondon. The manager later confirmed to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle that using "these guys at any given time is still the best plan moving forward." In that light, it looks like Hinch wanted Osuna to face the heart of the Mariners order, which was due up in the eighth inning. We expect Osuna to get a majority of the save opportunities going forward, but there may be times when matchups dictate the closer -- in theory, the team's best reliever -- to enter games in the eighth inning.
